It’s that time of year again, travel ready goodies to take on your long weekend trip.

We all like to visit summertime getaways and it sure is nice to bake a little goodie for the road.

Our Blueberry and Lemon Crumb Muffins not only are delicious, but travel on the road great.

They are also a nice hostess gift to give to anyone when you get to you destination.

When you return our easy Ice Cream Pie can be made in advance and keep in your freezer to be served at anytime. A delicious, no fuss dessert for a special Summer party or just for your own family fun.

Caramel Mocha Ice Cream Pie
Buy Now

Caramel Mocha Ice Cream Pie

Caramel Mocha Ice Cream Pie

30 Oreo cookies

1/3 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon instant coffee grounds

1 jar hot fudge sauce

1 carton coffee ice cream

1/2 cup marshmallow cream

1 jar Caramel sauce

1 cup nuts of your choice

Crush cookies with melted butter. Press in bottom of spring form pan.

Mix 1 teaspoon instant coffee grounds with hot fudge sauce and microwave for 1 minute, spoon over crust. Soften coffee ice cream and mix with marshmallow cream.

Pour into pan over crust. Top with nuts and freeze for 4 hours. Slice and serve with drizzle of caramel sauce.

Cool and easy to make!

Best Ever Blueberry Muffins
Buy Now

Best Ever Blueberry Muffins

Best Ever Blueberry Muffins

1 & 3/4 cups sifted all purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 & 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoons salt

1 egg beaten

3/4 cup whole milk

1/3 cup oil

1 cup fresh blueberries

Mix all ingredients together, folding in blueberries last.

Fill in muffin papers.

Crumb topping:

1/2 cup flour

1/2 sick butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Mix together until crumbly, spoon evenly on muffins in pans and bake 400 degrees 30 minutes.

Fresh Lemon Muffins

1 cup sifted all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs separated

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon peel

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Sift together flour and baking powder. Beat egg yolks til thick and lemon colored, blend with butter sugar

mixture . Add flour and lemon juice. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into batter with lemon peel. Pour into muffin papers in pan.

Crumb topping:

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup sugar

Mix together til crumbly spoon over muffins and bake 375 degrees for 15 to 30

minutes.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.