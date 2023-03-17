Some say green is worn on St. Patrick’s Day as it reflects Ireland’s nickname of the Emerald Isle. Wearing green is a modern tradition tied to folklore that say the wearer of green will be invisible of leprechauns who like to pinch anyone visible. Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and we celebrate him for introducing Christianity to the country. Most Americans love this day.
They can eat delicious Irish foods, wear green, pen on a shamrock, and drink green beer as a tradition with their friends. We all like to eat traditional Irish foods. Corned Beef and Cabbage, Irish Potato Soup, and Green Fluff Salad
are just a few suggestion to share with you on this fun and festive day.
Tip: May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow,
and may trouble avoid you, wherever you go. - Irish Blessing
Corned Beef and Cabbage
1 (4) pound corned beef brisket with spice packet
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into pieces
10 baby red potatoes cut into pieces with peeling on
1 white onion peeled and cut into quarter pieces
6 oz. can of beer, (optional) can use nonalcoholic beer
1 head of cabbage quartered
Rub the corned beef with the ingredients of spice packet that comes with corned beef. Place corned beef in a large pan or crockpot and cover with water and the 6 ounce can of beer or non-alcoholic beer.
Cook for 50 minutes per pound or until fork tender. Add carrots, potatoes, onion and cabbage the last hour of cooking. Serve with spicy mustard. Corned Beef Tacos are and idea to make and serve with your
leftover Corned Beef. Delicious!
Traditional Irish Potato Soup
Irish potato soup is a simple soup made with potatoes and onions, butter, chicken broth and cream.
Irish potato and leek soup was a very familiar Irish soup to make but a simpler soup was just made with potatoes and onions alone especially when the cupboard was bare back in the day. It is delicious and simple for sure!
3 tablespoons butter 3 large potatoes
1 large white onion 4 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped parsley for garnish
Peel and dice potatoes and onions. Melt butter in a large saucepan. Add the onions and potatoes and cook stirring for a few minutes. Cover the sauce pan, turn burner off and let mixture sit for 10 minutes.
Turn burner back on add chicken broth and simmer for 20 minutes until potatoes are tender. Turn heat off and with a hand held mixer blend to chop up potatoes so they are not all still whole pieces, this thickens mixture a bit but still leaves small potato pieces. You can purée mixture if you prefer for a not so chunky soup. Add heavy cream and season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer a few more minutes. Serve and garnish with fresh parsley.
Green Fluff Salad
1 can (20) ounce crushed pineapple
1 box (3.4 ounce) Jell-O instant pistachio pudding mix
1 (8) ounce Cool Whip thawed
3 cups mini marshmallows
1 cup chopped nuts of your choice (I used lightly salted peanuts chopped) It was great.
In a bowl combine pudding mix, pineapple with juice and stir until well combined. Blend in marshmallows, Cool Whip and chopped nuts. Chill. Serve with cherry on top and a sprinkle of nuts. Easy to prepare, inexpensive to make, and it is green to serve on St. Patrick’s Day for your guest and family!
