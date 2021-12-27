Holidays and good foods bring families together from across the miles.
No matter the age, the smells and taste of this joyful season remains with us all forever. We all have traditions that we cherish and celebrate. Christmas is a time to celebrate this season of joy together. Trying to decide what to cook is always a dilemma.
Crown Pork Roast or Beef Tenderloin with horseradish sauce are special. For most of us it is not something we serve everyday. Whatever your traditions are make sure that you can enjoy this beautiful season as you make it wonderful for everyone.
P. S. Thank you our readers for letting us know that you are using and enjoying our weekly recipes! Happy Holidays to you and yours🎄
Crown Pork Roast
One (8 pound) crown roast of pork
1 to 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
1/2 cup dark molasses
1/2 cup light teriyaki sauce
1/2 cup apricot preserves( trust me it’s perfect)
Kosher Salt and pepper to taste
(I lightly salt as teriyaki sauce is salty)
Preheat oven to 350° with oven rack in center of oven. Seasoned pork roast inside and out and rub generously with thyme. Put pork in a large roasting pan with a roasting rack. Set aside. Mix molasses and teriyaki sauce and apricot preserves together and brush a portion over roast. Roast for 2 to 2 1/2 hours basting occasionally. If testing with a meat thermometer, insert in center of meat until roast registers 145° F.
Remove roast from oven and let rest for 20 minutes. Remove string from roast before carving. Some cooks like to stuff center of roast with stuffing. This is a great way also to serve this delicious holiday pork. Just stuff center before cooking (do not pack in stuffing).
Tip: Cover the tips of the ribs with aluminum foil to prevent scorching of the bones.
Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish Sauce
A whole beef tenderloin trimmed out about 6 to 8 lbs.
10 ounces of white wine any will do (must be white)
One small bottle light teriyaki marinade
Fresh ground pepper (do not salt, marinade is salty)
Take the raw meat out of its package and rinse it off. Lay the meat in a bowl. Pour the bottle of marinade into the bowl. Note the number of ounces in the bottle. Pour the same exact amount of ounces of wine into the bowl. Let sit in refrigerator overnight turning the meat about every six hours. Line a roasting pan with foil. Lay the tenderloin in the pan and cover the tenderloin with fresh ground pepper at least 3/4 tablespoons. Do Not Add Salt. Bake at 475° uncovered for 45 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes after taking out of oven before slicing. Serve with horseradish sauce on the side.
Horseradish sauce
1 cup sour cream
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
4 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons chives (optional)
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and chill until serving time.
Will last in refrigerator for at least one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.