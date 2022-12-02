Holiday time is here again! With the season upon most us love and enjoy all of the festive and fun activities that go with this wonderful time of year.
Serving our favorite meal, and of course baking something special for family and friends is part of this special holiday we enjoy sharing. Christmas is always a whirlwind of activities especially finding the perfect gift for family and friends. Our Pecan Holiday Tarts are a treat that are easy to make in advance and even freeze well. Christmas pound cake with green cream cheese frosting is one of those special dessert recipes that everyone will love. Make it in advance and it can be wrapped and frozen to serve any time over the holidays. It probably will not make it in the freezer, because everyone is going to want to taste a piece of this delicious cake after you frost it. The effort it takes to make it will be worth it!
Pecan Holiday Tarts
One package ready made pie crust rolls
Roll out dough and cut with round cookie cutters. Press into ungreased mini muffin pan. Prick bottoms of shells. Bake at 400° for 8 to 10 months minutes until golden brown. Note: one roll will make 10 mini pastry shells. Bake them and set aside to cool.
Filling for mini pecan holiday tarts
1/2 cup butter
1/3 cup dark Karo corn syrup
1 cup powdered sugar
One cup chopped pecans
In a saucepan mix butter, dark corn syrup and powdered sugar. Bring to a full boil.
Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in pecans. Remove from heat and spoon into baked shells. Makes 12 to 14 tarts. This recipe freezes well. Just pop them out of the freezer when you are ready to serve them.
They are easy and delicious. It is a wonderful treat to have on hand for a drop by or to gift someone.
Christmas Pound Cake with Green Cream Cheese Frosting
1/2 pound butter
3 cups white sugar
Six eggs room temperature
3 cups all purpose white flour sifted 2 to 3 times
1/2 pint heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
With a mixer, cream butter for 2 minutes until light and fluffy. Gradually add sugar, beating for 4 minutes. Mixture should be light in color. Add flour alternately with whipping cream. Add vanilla extract. Beat well. Pour into greased and floured tube pan.
Bake in cold oven at 3:25° for one hour and 30 minutes. Do not open door until timer goes off. Cool. Frost with green cream cheese frosting.
Frosting
One stick unsalted butter, softened
4 ounce cream cheese, softened
One box of powdered sugar
3 to 4 drops green food coloring
Cream butter and cream cheese and gradually add in powdered sugar and food coloring. Mix well. Frost cake when cooled.
Tip: helpful tips for making a good poundcake
1. Use room temperature ingredients (eggs, butter, liquids)
2. Grease cake pan with vegetable shortening, such as Crisco, and always dust with flour. Sprays don’t give a good firm outer crust.
3. Always use real butter. Fat content in margarine can change the outcome of your recipe.
4. Try not to open the door of the oven once you put the cake in until the timer goes off. Opening oven door too early will make your cake fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.