With everything trying to get back to normal again, why not spring and hop into a happy Easter holiday. A memorable, colorful, and delicious luncheon would be an instant classic that everyone would enjoy. Along with the traditional Glazed Ham, thoughts of a Luncheon Chicken Dish came to mind.
These recipes can be prepared ahead of time so there is no last minute rushing around before family or guest arrive. Easter recipes are about fresh favorites that we go back to year after year. These recipes are just that. Simple and fresh!
Hot Chicken Casserole
2 1/2 cups chicken, cooked, cut into bite size pieces (I use chicken breast)
2 cups celery, chopped fine
Five eggs, hard-boiled, chopped
2 ( 10 3/4 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
1 cup club crackers, crushed
2 tablespoons onion, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
2 (6 ounce) cans water chestnuts, drained and sliced
Combine all of the above ingredients, spoon into greased casserole. Before baking sprinkle top of casserole with 1/2 to 1 more cups of crackers that are crushed. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. You may assemble casserole the day before and bake right before serving if you like. Garnish top of casserole with fresh chopped parsley just before serving. Serve with a nice warm dinner roll.
Fresh Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Drizzle
1 cup sliced strawberries
1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
1 cup red or green grapes or both
1 cup blueberries or blackberries
1 cup raspberries
1 cup honeydew or cantaloupe chunks if in season
1 cup cut up red or green apple
Lemon Poppyseed Drizzle
6 tablespoons salad oil
4 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon shredded lemon peel
4 teaspoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon poppy seed
Mixed together and drizzle over fresh fruit salad.
You can even sprinkle a 1/2 cup coconut on top for a more festive look!
Fresh Strawberry Pie with Whipped Cream
3 pints strawberries
1 cup white sugar
3 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
1(9) inch baked pie shell
Whip cream
Mash 1 pint of berries. Combine in sauce pan 1 pint mash berries, sugar, cornstarch and water. Cook until boiling stirring constantly about two minutes. Cool and add the other 2 pints of berries which have been cut in half. Pour into 1(9) inch baked pie shell. Chill and serve with whipped cream. Serves 6 to 8. Colorful and absolutely delicious!
Tip: To add to your Easter table, decorate with dyed eggs, Easter bunnies, and fresh flowers of the season. Oh, and don’t forget .....Some Bunny Loves You!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.