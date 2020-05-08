Trudie Newbold celebrated her 90th birthday on April 23. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, they were unable to celebrate her special day in the way they had wanted and planned, as is the case for many families during the difficult circumstances we face today.
To show their love and to honor her, Trudie’s family organized a birthday car parade consisting of friends and family, of which Mayor Steve Losner and his wife Lori Losner excitedly participated in.
Just a little extra side note: she babysat all three of the Losner’s children growing up and they fondly think of her as you would a grandmother, and there are many other families that share the same experience.
Mayor Losner presented her with a City Proclamation, declaring April 23rd “Trudie Newbold Day” in the City of Homestead.
Trudie, along with her late husband, August, raised four children: Brenda, Winn, Ann, and Debra. She is “Nanny” to five grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.
She retired from Ford Tractor in 1992 and became a favorite babysitter to many, many children.
She was thrilled and surprised by the fanfare and expressions of love by her dear family and friends.
