To Our Centenarian, Ms. Gayle Coady:
Bravo! Your 100th birthday is cause for a great celebration. It’s quite an achievement. It isn't every day someone turns a century old. We're so glad you are one of the lucky few. This is an incredible milestone, but not nearly as incredible as you are. It's such a blessing to have you as our neighbor in the Country Ridge Estates Community.
May your special day be filled with sunshine, smiles, laughter and love...exactly what you've brought the world for 10 decades! Wishing you the Happiest of Birthdays!
With Love from the Homeowner's Association Board of Directors, your neighbors and friends of Country Ridge Estates, Homestead, FL
