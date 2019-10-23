Tricks, treats, frights, and delights…all at Homestead’s Friday Friday Halloween event on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6PM to 9PM at Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL.
This free event features fun for all ages with kids’ activities, trick-or-treating, and food trucks.
Plus, the horrifying haunted house is guaranteed to provide delights and frights for the whole family!
All kids in costume are invited to join Homestead’s first ever Halloween costume flash mob.
For more information please contact the Homestead Parks and Recreation Department at (305) 224-4570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.