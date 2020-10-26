Every year, you count down the days until Halloween. You love selecting costumes for your whole family, indulging in all your favorite treats and
celebrating with friends.
But this year is different - while you long to celebrate the holiday to the fullest, you also want to keep your family and your community safe.
Like many Halloween enthusiasts, rather than forgoing beloved traditions altogether, you are coming up with creative, out-of-the-box ways to celebrate safely and keep everyone healthy this season, but you still need some guidance.
The Halloween Safety guidelines - available on Halloween2020.org - are
consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Holiday Celebrations Guidelines and include a color-coded COVID risk level map, provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute.
With most of the country in the moderate risk category, it's likely that many communities and families will find new ways to celebrate this year, including neighborhood trick-or-treat drive-ups, reverse trick-or-treating and neighborhood or backyard candy hunts.
The takeaway: There are many fun and safe ways to celebrate this Halloween season, from carving pumpkins to having Halloween-themed movie nights with your favorite Halloween treats.
Both Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties are ranked Orange zones. For orange-zone communities, let the treats come to you. Trick-or-treat in reverse by having kids wear their costumes in the front yard as neighbors walk or drive by and deliver candy. Another option is a trick-or-treat drive-by where you wear costumes and then drive to visit friends and family in costume and deliver some treats! Honk, text or shout upon arrival and deliver some treats or tricks in costume to your friends.
Halloween 2020 still promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In fact, a Halloween such as this won't happen again for at least another 152 years. Not only does Halloween 2020 fall on a Saturday, it also happens to be a full blue moon and daylight saving time.
