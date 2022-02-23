Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys (HFHUK) is putting on the ritz at its upcoming 19th annual cocktail party on Saturday, March 5 at 6 pm at the Playa Largo Resort & Spa Ballroom.
Set to the theme of “New York, New York,” attendees will enjoy an evening of magic and music, a variety of New York City themed food stations, unlimited wine and Islamorada Brewery & Distillery brews and seltzers.
Over $100,000 of trips, concert tickets, resort stays, jewelry and much more will be available during the silent and live auctions.
An exclusive pre-party VIP reception is also planned at Club Playa featuring exquisite hors d’oeuvres paired with wine tasting.
This party is the most significant annual event for the Habitat affiliate. Proceeds go into its Building Fund which is dedicated to building affordable housing in the Upper Keys.
HFHUK is currently planning its second largest project to date—Gardenia Place in Islamorada—with nine units on two properties.
“Our schedule is to begin construction in early 2022 with anticipated completion of the project by the spring of 2023,” according to Lindsay Fast, executive director. “We really appreciate the community’s support to help us build affordable housing. Attending the event, donating an item for auction or simply making a monetary contribution will all help us help families in need to achieve homeownership.”
“We are especially thankful to our major sponsors-- American Caribbean Real Estate, CBT Construction, DEX Imaging, First Horizon Bank, Playa Largo Resort & Spa, and Riva Motorsports & Marine,” Fast said. “We couldn’t hold this event without their generous support.”
Tickets for the party are $200 per person. Reserve a table for 10 in advance with your friends for $3,000, which includes reserved seating and admission.
A limited number of tickets are available for the VIP reception on a first come/first serve basis and are $400 per person, including a reserved seat at and admission to the party.
A special VIP Package may be purchased in advance for $4,000, all inclusive: admission for 10 to the VIP reception and admission and a reserved table for 10 at the party.
Tickets are available at www.habitatupperkeys.org/2022-cocktail-party, via mail to Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, P O Box 2151, Key Largo FL 33037, or call 305-453-0050.
Additional information available at www.habitatupperkeys.org or
Facebook.com/habitatupperkeys.
“New York, New York" means you can dress your style for an evening in the city that never sleeps-- fabulous or funky, uptown or downtown, ritzy or casual. Join Habitat for Humanity on March 5 for food, fun and dance to help deserving families achieve the American dream of homeownership.
