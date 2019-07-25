Red Bull Dance Your Style is bringing dancers from Miami and across the Southeast together for the ultimate freestyle battle. Sixteen competitors across hip‐hop, popping, jookin’, waacking, locking and more will take their
talents to the dancefloor in front of a live audience at STORY Nightclub on July 27, hosted by Miami’s own writer, dancer, teacher and actor, Rudi Goblen.
Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers. There’s no planned choreography, no prechosen music or one dedicated style of dance. It’s all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat. Dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the dancefloor as their canvas to thrill, surprise, and delight the audience by adapting their chosen style of movement to music ranging from recent global hits to
classic beats, all spun by Miami native, DJ Zea. Attending fans will be the judge as they determine the winner of each round and crown their regional champion.
Red Bull Dance Your Style Miami will feature four dancers from the Miami area, four from Tampa, two from Orlando and competitors from as far as Washington D.C. at STORY, an expansive nightclub with advanced lighting and sound in Miami Beach. Street Dance encompasses
popping, waacking, hip‐hop, breaking and locking to name a few, and has become more than an art format, but a way of life. This style of dance is larger than ever before, championed by hip-hop culture, music videos and the fashion industry.
Red Bull Dance Your Style regional qualifiers will take place in Washington D.C., Miami, Boston and New Orleans and Los Angeles over the next three months. One winner from each qualifying Red Bull Dance Your Style will move on to compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style US National Final in Las Vegas on September 28th. Jack “Hijack” Rabanal is the first confirmed competitor heading into Vegas, having been crowned the winner of the Honolulu qualifier that took place to a sold-out crowd. The winning dancer of the Red Bull US National Final will advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final taking place in Paris, France on October 12.
Tickets are available: https://win.gs/DanceYourStyleMIA
