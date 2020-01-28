BPT - Face it, winter is brutal for your skin and hair. Here are some tips to look your best - even when the weather does its worst.
Treat your skin with TLC - Gently cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize your skin every day. Find products best suited for your skin type and be consistent about using them.
Thoroughly remove makeup before bed and use extra moisturizer overnight so you'll wake up with a brighter, clearer complexion each
morning.
Deep condition your hair - Just as you use a good moisturizer to help
replenish and protect your skin every day, find hair conditioners or deep
conditioning oils that can prevent your hair from drying out, frizzing or turning brittle. Look for products using natural ingredients, and that are designed for your hair type.
Hydrate well - from the inside out - If you want hair and skin that aren't overly dried out, it's not enough to just condition or moisturize them from the outside. Staying well hydrated, by drinking at least eight glasses of water each day, will help your body maintain healthier, more beautiful skin and hair. You'll also feel better, inside and out. Lastly, avoid drinking too many beverages that are dehydrating - like tea and coffee, soda and alcoholic drinks.
Boost your vitamin intake - Many vitamins help keep your skin, hair and nails healthy and beautiful: Vitamins A, B, Biotin (B7), C and K, plus fish oil. These vitamins are found in a variety of foods such as fruits and veggies (especially dark leafy greens), fish, nuts and seeds. To be sure you're getting enough of all these vitamins, you can also take vitamin supplements.
Protect your skin and hair from the elements - If you spend time outdoors, especially doing winter sports, keep your skin and hair covered. Exposing them to harsh wind, cold temps and winter glare can be damaging. Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from UV damage - yes, even in the winter! Snow and ice reflect UV rays, making them even more damaging than being at the beach in the summer.
Taking care of your health and your beauty are really one and the same.
