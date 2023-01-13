Newcomers to the area may not yet have had time to explore much beyond their workplace and home. If that is the case, Saturday, January 21, 2023
presents a great opportunity to break out of the routine. Rob and Robin Burr began a tradition years ago that has had few interruptions. “Described as a fruity tropical scavenger hunt through the countryside, the annual Redland Riot Road Rallye is a rolling adventure for foodies, history buffs and car enthusiasts -- or anyone who enjoys the discovery of wonderful places along the road less traveled.”
Unlike a race, the Rallye is intended to be experienced leisurely as there are eleven stops between the start point of historic, charming Cauley Square to the end point of Schnebly Redland's Winery and the Tap Room at Miami Brewing Company.
Each car (or other vehicle) is a “team” and will visit Redland Ranch, Phil's Berry Farm and the Summerland Fish Farm, Knaus Berry Farm, the Fruit and Spice Park, RF Orchids, Homestead Town Hall Museum, the Seminole
Theatre, the Florida Pioneer Museum, Robert Is Here fruit stand and finally, Schnebly Redland's Winery and the Tap Room at Miami Brewing Company.
The way it works is pre-register on-line if possible, then sign in at 10:00 a.m., at Cauley Square (22400 Old Dixie Hwy, Miami; actually Goulds).
A map and driving directions will be provided, as well as some clues that must be deciphered along the way while visiting the eleven interesting locations in the Redland countryside. Answer sheets are turned in by 4:00 p.m., at the Tap Room where they will be scored. The crowd usually enjoys food, beverages, and socializing as answers are checked. The winner is announced at 5:00, although there are almost always ties and extra questions will be posed to break the tie. Prizes of various local items will be awarded to the winner or winners.
A number of the stops have food or beverages available such as fruit-based milkshakes, pastries, and sandwiches. Other lunchtime dining options will be passed along the route or be close to the route. Footwear suitable for walking is also a good idea.
There are teams who look forward to the event each year, and they welcome newcomers to share the sites and sights of Redland. The cost to participate is $10 per car team. Get more details and register your car team in advance at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.