Operation Christmas Child Shoebox season is now here. Anyone can help a child in need by packing a simple shoe box with school supplies, hygiene items and wonderful toys.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
This year there are four drop-off locations in our area where individuals, families and community groups can bring their packed shoeboxes during National Collection Week: November 15th through the 22nd.
In Florida City drop your shoeboxes off to Mt. Calvary Community Church, 755 NW 2nd Street (305-247-5396).
In the Upper Keys your location is First Baptist Church of Key Largo, 99001 Overseas Highway (305-451-2265); check the National Drop Off
Location finder for hours of operation at samaritanspurse.org/occ or call the drop off locations directly.
Our South Dade/Florida Keys Community/Church Coordinator, Cindy Smith, is also available to help you or your team organize, prepare and pack. Give her a call at 305-923-9984 or visit the Operation Christmas Child website to learn more about the program or how to pack a shoebox online.
These shoebox gifts will be a tangible expression of God’s love to children around the world affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. It may be a busy time of year, but you DO have time to change a child’s life. Find out how you can participate and start packing!
