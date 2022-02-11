Super Bowl championship game is here again. That means great game day food to prepare and enjoy. It’s a tradition that all of us celebrate keeping. Our recipes below get you away from the usual hotdogs and hamburgers. Doesn’t everyone love a dip? Preparing and serving in individual containers make it so fun and easy just to pick it up and enjoy. Our easy chicken slider recipe is a go to every time we have a get-together. I have shared this recipe before and was asked to share it again. Enjoy your day with family and friends celebrating Super Bowl.
Individual Layered Dip Cups
16 oz can refried beans
1 package taco seasoning
1 cup guacamole fresh or store-bought
8 oz of sour cream
1 cup salsa
1 cup cheddar cheese
1/4 cup tomatoes diced
1/4 cup green onions chopped
1/4 cup black olives
In a small bowl stir together refried beans and taco seasonings until combined. Layer about 2 tablespoons of beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and cheese into each cup. Gently push down on each layer. Top each cup with diced tomatoes diced green onions and black olives. Serve with tortilla chips. This saves everyone from double dipping! So easy to prepare and can be made a day earlier than your get together.
No Fuss Chicken Sliders
4 boneless skinless chicken breast
8 oz cream cheese
1/2 chopped onion
2 teaspoons of fresh thyme
1 packet ranch dressing
Place chicken breast in crockpot. Cover with cream cheese that has been cut into chunks. Sprinkle onion, fresh thyme, one dry packet of ranch seasoning on top of chicken. Do not add water. Cook four hours on high. Remove chicken and shred. Return to crock pot sauce, stir until well blended. Serve warm on slider rolls. A game day pleaser!
Touchdown Chili Casserole
3 pounds ground beef, chuck, or sirloin
2 small onions chopped fine
2 tablespoons oil
2 cans of Joan of Arc Caliente chili beans
1 can diced tomatoes
3 cups grated sharp cheese
One regular size package Frito chips crushed
One regular size Dorito taco chips crushed
Brown meat and onions in oil. Add beans and tomatoes, simmer on low for 20 minutes. Cool. In a large casserole, layer cooked meat mixture, then cheese, then crushed Fritos and Dorito chips on top. Bake 350° for 30 to 35 minutes. This can be prepared ahead of time and baked just before serving. Quick and easy. Wonderful recipe to serve on game day. To serve, you can also top it off with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle of a little grated cheese. So good!!
