Since 2001, What To Do With The Kids has been providing adults with advice on what they can do with their kids, including games, crafts, activities, party ideas, parenting advice and much more.
In that time, we have developed a list of the top things parents can do with their kids this summer. Many of these suggestions are budget-friendly and do not nvolve any equipment of take a lot of planning or effort on the parent’s part so keep in mind that it’s not the money you spend on them that’s important, it’s that you are spending time with them that matters.
Go to the beach
It may seem like a lot of trouble but not if you keep it simple. Beach towel, a few beach toys and lots of sunscreen is all you really need. You can also bring folding chairs and a sun umbrella as well. Bring a lunch or snacks along with a few cold drinks. These can easily fit inside a couple of cloth bags with an ice pack if you don’t have a cooler. If you have a car, leave the cooler and valuables in the car. This way, you’ll have no problem leaving stuff on the beach while you play with the kids in the water. Keep in mind that even if there are lifeguards, you need to stay very close to your kids. The younger they are, the closer you are! Sunscreen is very important. Buy the highest UV protection you can and don’t be afraid to pay a few dollars more for the good stuff and remember to get the sand out of the bathing suits before you start going home.
Mini golf
As far as we are concerned, mini-golf should be an Olympic event. It’s a great activity that anyone can play. In fact, the worst you are the more fun it is. We like playing in the early evening when it starts getting dark and a little cooler.
Bowling
Bowling is another “potential” Olympic event that anyone can play. Most bowling alleys have lanes with “bumpers” that block the gutters so the kids are almost guaranteed to hit some pins. It’s also a great place to be on a really hot day because bowlers hate to sweat so you know the air conditioning will be just right.
Play catch
It’s the one thing that movies like to use as the only activity dad never did with the hero of the story but it doesn’t have to be forced or organized. It can be spontaneous. Most people think of playing catch involves a baseball glove and a ball but there are a lot more items you can use. Try a football, beach ball, tennis ball or the classic Frisbee. There are also variations you can use like drawing a few circles on the ground in chalk and try to bounce the ball inside it when sending it to the other person. If they can, use a football and a Frisbee at the same time. Just be careful how you throw it.
Explore your city
A lot of people grow up in a city and never take in the sites so why not take the kids and explore? Most downtowns have a lot of old stores with a lot of unique things in them and some may even have some history to them. Explore different parks or check online for festivals and events. Become a tourist in your own town by taking a tour bus. You may just discover things about your home town that you never knew.
Fishing
Old fishing rods, hooks and worms are all you need to spend time by the water. There are a lot of options you can buy but if you go to a garage sale, there’s a good chance you’ll find everything you need for a few dollars. You might also need a fishing license in your area so do a little research. Since you’re near water, you need to stay very close to the kids and you will need to put the worm on the hook for them. Use a lot of sunscreen, give them a hat, pack a snack and you’re ready to go. Find out where the best fishing spots are for kids but be prepared to cut it short. Some kids might not find it exciting so don’t force them to stay. Plan on going for a short time and then make it longer the more you go. While you’re waiting for the fish to nibble, tell them about how people like to make up stories about “big one that got away” and come up with your own. Catch and release is great but if you happen to catch something big and you know how to properly prepare and cook them, bring it home as a special dinner treat.
Biking
Biking is a great activity for getting outside; exercising and exploring new areas but as we’ve written in a past blog, teach your kids the rules of the road or don’t take them out! Teach them hand signals and what to do at a stop sign. In case you’ve forgotten, a stop sign does not mean to slow down, make eye contact with a car driver and continue through. Look online for local bike paths, pack a picnic or snack, put on some sunscreen and make sure those helmets are on right. Start with short trips and then make them longer as they get older. Remember, they may have no problem biking there but it’s biking back that can be tricky.
Swimming
Learning to swim is something that every parent should have their kids do at an early age. It’s a skill they will never forget and may save their lives. The younger they are, the closer you must be to them. This must also be the rule at the beach, a public pool or even in a small wading pool in your backyard. Never leave them alone. If you can, bring plastic balls or Frisbee to play in the water since kids love to make diving catches. Pool noodles, boogie boards and beach balls are great fun but again; don’t forget to bring the sunscreen.
Hiking
Hiking is another great activity that should be short to introduce them and gradually increased as they like. Start with simple and easy trails, wear appropriate shoes and clothing, bug spray and sunscreen and even pack a lunch or snack. Water is very important if you plan on being out most of the day and make sure you know where you are going before you leave. You don’t want to share the joys of being found by a search party do you?
Backyard party
Why not host a party just for the heck of it? Make up a reason such as celebrating International Pickle Day or just a good ole fashion summer party. Barbeque some hotdogs and burgers, make some potato salad, coleslaw and play a few games. It doesn’t have to be fancy or really organized. It’s just a chance to get a bunch of people together to just hang out.
Backyard camping
Before you start to invest in thousands of dollars in tents, stoves, sleeping bags and bear repellent, why not try camping in the backyard with the kids? You don’t even need a real tent. Have the kids make one out of a tarp or old blankets. If they don’t like it, they can just come in. Just make sure you’re with them all night just to keep them safe and from getting into trouble. If they like it, they may want to do some real camping later and then you can spend thousands of dollars on everything you need!
Fly a kite
If you can find an open space free of power lines and gopher holes, you can fly a kite. Start with the inexpensive ones found at the department store and try it out. If the kids like it, you may want to invest in a nice kite and watch them perform acrobatics in the sky.
Campfire
Unfortunately, not every town or city allows campfires; especially open ones that are basically a hole in the ground surrounded by rocks. If your city does allow them, invest in a metal one that is enclosed and has a small chimney. These are designed to keep the fire from getting out of control and the doors help keep the kids away from the flames. Roast marshmallows, make s’mores and then close the door and enjoy the view. Just remember to keep a bucket of water and some sand handy and make sure the entire fire is out before going to bed.
Sidewalk/driveway chalk drawing
Chalk comes in a lot of colors and is rather inexpensive. The important thing to keep in mind is where the kids draw. It has to be a safe area that is free of any traffic since the little ones will be practically lying down as they create their masterpieces. If you’re in a school playground or empty parking lot, you can also draw a race track that the kids can go through on their bikes, skateboard or roller skates. Add a little color to your area and don’t be afraid to get down with them and let your inner Picasso come out.
Outdoor movie
Watching a movie outdoors and under the stars is a great way to spend an evening. Projectors can be borrowed from schools or offices and a large white bed sheet makes for a great screen. Hook the projector up to your laptop and set up a few speakers. Make some popcorn, bring out the patio chairs and enjoy.
Container planting
If you’re a gardener, you already know how much fun it can be but for the rest of us, we don’t have the motivation to take it to that level. That’s why container plants are great. Check out local garage sales for great deals on different size planters. They may need a coat of paint but as long as they’re not broken, they’ll work fine. Buy a bag of soil and select a few flowers and even vegetables to grow. Check online or at your local garden center to see what plants grow well in containers in your area. Find a good spot for the containers but if you need to, they can be easily moved somewhere else. Have the kids water it regularly and record how it’s doing in a diary. Fruit and vegetable plants are possible so that at the end of the growing season the kids could actually eat what they’ve grown.
Picnic
A picnic is a rather simple way to have lunch but is much more than just your sandwich in a brown bag. Along with the sandwiches you can have salads, a veggie platter, assorted fruits and all types of drinks. Place the food in a cooler with an ice pack, pack some plates, utensils and cups, bring a blanket to sit on and you’re set. You can also bring a plastic table cover to use if you find a picnic table. The secret is to find someplace that has a soft patch of ground that you can enjoy such as a park, the beach or along a trail. Make sure to take all your garbage home and don’t leave any food for the animals.
Water slide
On a hot day, there’s nothing like gliding across your lawn on your own personal water slide. Sheets of plastic are available at your local hardware store so try to find a safe place to lay it down, preferably with a bit of a slope and no rocks. Run your garden hose slowly at the top and make sure the kids slide so they don’t flip.
Hanging out
Why not play a board game outside, read a book together or just sit and talk with the kids. The young ones might get bored but the older ones may just enjoy spending time with you and that’s what we are all about. Make it spontaneous. Find a shady spot, bring out some toys, games or crafts and spend some time together while the weather is nice. It can result in the type of memories you want your kids to have.
What To Do With The Kids® (wtdwtk) is based on the 2001 self-published book by Brian Presley, a former youth worker, camp counsellor and program director. He is now a retired stay-at-home dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.