Healthy eating is vital for your family's overall well-being and academic performance.
To save time and ensure nutritious meals, plan ahead with weekly menus.
Prepare lunchboxes the night before with a variety of fruits, veggies, whole grains and protein-rich items. Incorporate Eggland's Best eggs into your meal prep, which have more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs and provide a natural energy boost throughout the day. They're also an excellent source of Vitamin B2, which helps manage stress - ideal for busy school days.
Bacon-and-Egg Breakfast Tacos
4 large Eggland's Best eggs
1/8 teaspoon table salt
Pinch pepper
1 slice diced bacon
1 scallion, sliced thin
4 (6-inch) flour or corn tortillas
1/2 cup tomato salsa
1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack
1 lime, cut into wedges
Whisk eggs, salt and pepper about 1 minute. Cook bacon until crispy. Stir scallion into skillet and cook until just softened.
Add eggs to skillet and gently stir, scraping bottom of skillet, until eggs have clumped and are still slightly wet. Stack tortillas on microwave-safe plate, cover with damp dish towel, and heat in microwave until warm, about 20 seconds. Divide egg mixture among warm tortillas. Serve with salsa, cheese and lime wedges.
