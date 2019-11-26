Be sure to mark your calendars for the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department’s 44th Annual Fruit & Spice Park Redland Heritage Festival and Craft Fair, Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Preston B. Bird/Mary Heinlein Fruit & Spice Park, on the corner of Redland Road and Coconut Palm Drive in Homestead.
Guests will experience the rich history and traditions that are unique to the Redland and get a jump on purchasing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. There will be vendors showcasing traditional natural arts and crafts; nurseries selling native plants and tropical fruit trees; food and beverages for purchase; a kids’ area with pony rides, face painting and old-time games, as well as a variety of entertainment that the whole family will enjoy!
Included is a classic car display and special exhibits and lecturers from the Florida Pioneer Museum.
Admission is $10 per adult and free for kids, ages 12 and under. For more information, call 305-247-5727 and visit the website.
The 2019 Fruit & Spice Park Redland Heritage Festival and Craft Fair is being sponsored by Miami Dade County and Thunder Country 100.3.
Fruit & Spice Park is operated by Miami-Dade Parks and grows more than 500 varieties of sub-tropical fruits, herbs, spices, vegetables and nuts from around the world on 39 lush acres in the Redland.
