With back to school here, tailgating just around the corner, by the end of summer I am so looking forward to cooking something different. I’m sure most of our readers think the same. Browsing through the grocery store, I remember cooking Cornish game hens some time ago and everyone was delighted. Even the kids will enjoy having their own individual serving to feast on. Everyone gets their own little presentation. A delicious side dish is cheesy creamed potatoes. Yum! A slice of Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake is a wonderful end to this different menu.
Cornish Game Hens with Orange Apricot Glaze
6 Cornish game hens, cleaned
Two lemons, sliced
One large white onion, wedged into 6 portions
2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 stick butter melted
One large jar orange apricot marmalade
Rinse hens and dry, then salt and pepper. Stuff each hen with two lemon slices and an onion wedge. Arranged in a roasting pan. Making sure not to touch each other for better browning. Roast covered at 375° for 45 minutes to an hour basting every 20 minutes with marmalade and melted butter. Uncover and continue to roast. Baste for 15 minutes more or longer until juices run clear and hens are golden brown.
Creamed Potatoes
Six medium potatoes
2 cups of cheddar cheese shredded
1/4 cup butter
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup green onion or white chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Cook potatoes with skin on, drain and cool. Peel and cut potatoes into chunks. Set aside. Sauté onion in butter, add cheese, sour cream, salt, pepper, and potato chunks. Pour into greased casserole. Bake at 3:50° for 20 minutes. I sprinkle a little nutmeg on top or extra cheese before baking. Great side dish!
So Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
1/2 cup butter
1 cup light brown sugar
One (#2) can sliced pineapple
3 tablespoons large pecans
1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix (mixed to package directions)
Melt butter in bottom of a 13 x 9“ pan. Spread brown sugar evenly in pan and arrange pineapple slices on sugar, filling in spaces with pecans. Poor mixed batter over pineapples. Bake in a 375° oven for 35 minutes, or until cake tested in center is done. Turn cake upside down on cake plate or platter. To serve garnish with a cherry and Whip Cream if desired.
Tip: cooked chunks of potatoes can be stored in refrigerator for up to 3 days to use at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.