Dilly Dip for Veggies
1 tablespoon fresh green onion chopped
1 teaspoon fresh parsley chopped
1 teaspoon dill chopped fresh
1 1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 cup sour cream
1 whole cabbage
Combine first five ingredients in a bowl. Hollow out inside of cabbage about the size of a custard cup. Fill cabbage with dill dip. Chill and serve with your favorite vegetables. Suggestion of vegetables: Green pepper, yellow pepper, red pepper, cut into strips. Fresh green beans that have been blanched. Red ripe cherry tomatoes. One cucumber sliced thin Two yellow squash sliced thin. Arrange vegetables around cabbage on a tray that has been filled with your dill dip. This will be a beautiful presentation for your guest!
Creamy Cucumber Salad
2 large cucumbers, peeled and sliced
2 teaspoon salt
One large onion, sliced thin
One cup sour cream
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Fresh parsley, fresh dill
Put sliced cucumbers in a bowl with the salt. Let’s stand in refrigerator for one hour to draw out the moisture. Rinse in cold water to remove salt. Drain cucumbers and pat dry. In a bowl blend sour cream, apple cider vinegar, and paprika. Add cucumbers and sliced onion to mixture. Mix together. Refrigerate until serving time. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and chopped fresh dill. This recipe is delicious!
Spicy Salsa
Three red ripe tomatoes chopped fine
1/4 cup onion chopped
1/2 cup green pepper chopped
Cilantro, two stems, chopped
Juice of one lime or one lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 or whole jalapeño pepper chopped, according to how hot you like it.
Mix together all ingredients and chill.This is a delicious topping for tacos, chicken and fish, and is wonderful served with chips.
Fresh tomatoes, peppers, and herbs are grown locally for you to use in the recipe above.
Tip: Don’t forget to take time and thank our local farmers for the wonderful crops they grow for everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.