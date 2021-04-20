Springtime Salads are just the thing we think about serving after our recent holidays of over indulging. Simple, fresh, healthy foods are what most of us enjoy cooking and eating. We always try to share recipes with our readers using a lot of our local vegetables that you can purchase at any of our farm stands. They do have the freshest of fruits and vegetables at this time of year. Our Mediterranean Salad is just so delicious I’m sure that you will want to give it a try. Also included is a fresh yogurt sauce that you can spoon over any vegetable or salad. For that sweet tooth we cannot forget a dessert using our local strawberries. Happy Springtime!
Mediterranean Salad
One (15 ounce) can of garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained One -English cucumber, halved and sliced
2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half
3/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives drained and halved
1/4 cup slivered red onion
6 ounce of feta cheese crumbled from Block
(do not use pre-crumbled)
Dressing:
1/4 cup fresh chopped dill
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
In a large bowl add garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, red onions, oregano, dill and half of the feta crumbled. Mix together olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Pour over mixture in bowl and crumble the remaining feta on top. Refrigerate overnight. This salad is excellent! You could also spoon over fish or chicken dish or toss in pasta! Just fresh and delightful!
Fresh Strawberry Cobbler
8 cups fresh strawberries washed hulled and cut in half
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
2 cups white all purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter cold cut into small pieces
3/4 cup cold heavy whipping cream
Whip cream or vanilla ice cream
Preheat oven to 375°. Place cut strawberries, corn starch, and half cup of sugar in large bowl. Stir and let sit for five minutes. Spoon mixture in a 13 x 9“ baking dish. Stir together flour, baking powder, salt and remaining 1/4 cup of sugar in a large bowl. Cut cold butter into the mixture using a pastry cutter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add whipping cream to mixture and mix together until combined. Scatter mixture over strawberries in baking dish. Bake in oven 35 to 40 minutes until topping is golden.Served with ice cream or whipped cream. You can half this recipe and make it in an 8 x 8 pan. This cobbler is just so delicious, it’s a different way to enjoy our seasonal strawberries.
