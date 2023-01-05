Monroe County and their yard waste contractor will offer free compost (nutrient-rich black dirt) to the residents of unincorporated Monroe County at the County’s Upper Keys transfer station on the dates below from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until it is gone.
Residents can fill one 32-gallon trash can or six 5-gallon buckets with
compost.
Proof of residency is required in the form of a driver’s license, utility bill, tax bill, etc.
Residents are limited to one pick-up per household.
You must bring your own shovel and be able to load the containers on your own or bring someone to assist you.
Dates:
• Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
• Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
• Saturday, March 4, 2023
• Saturday, April 1, 2023
Monroe County’s transfer station location:
• Key Largo, 1100 County Rd. 905
