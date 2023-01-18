Free, in-person festival with activities for all ages to learn about and show appreciation for Florida manatees.
An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® is hosting its seventh annual ManateeFest on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ManateeFest 2023 attendees can enjoy free, family-friendly activities that celebrate Florida’s iconic manatees and local waterways. In addition to in-person activities, this event will feature a ManateeFest mobile event app, which will serve as a unique tool to keep all visitors in the know ahead of and during the festival.
“For the seventh year in a row, ManateeFest will bring together locals and visitors alike to celebrate the beloved and iconic Florida manatee,” said Pam Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). “FPL constructed Manatee Lagoon seven years ago to inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida’s wildlife for future generations. We hope ManateeFest 2023 plays
a key role in doing just that by raising awareness around these beloved local creatures.”
During the event, guests can visit the Conservation Pledge Station and make a pledge to help protect manatees and their habitat. Guests are also welcome to interact with environmental exhibitors, help Mia the Manatee complete her conservation challenge by participating in a game called “Mia’s Conservation Mission,” and listen to educational presentations throughout the day.
ManateeFest 2023 activities at Manatee Lagoon feature something for everyone:
- Family Fun for All Ages: Young manatee enthusiasts can enjoy a KidsFunZone, with activities such as a Coastal Cleanup and Recycling Relay Race, the ever-popular free sea-life themed face painting, free caricature portraits, giant sea-life puzzles and a sidewalk chalk station. Educational Coastal Chats, environmental exhibitors and arts and crafts vendors round out a full festival experience.
- Local Shops & Eats: Visitors can peruse and support various local small businesses and grab a bite from a delicious variety of food purveyors along the way.
- ManateeFest’s Relaxation Stations & Live Music: Guests can find moments of serenity during the festival fun in these special spots.
Visitors can enjoy the tropical ambiance, comfortable Adirondack chair seating, picturesque views of the Lake Worth Lagoon and live steel drum music performances. Attendees are encouraged to look for the large, clear tents designating the three spots: the Main Stage Relaxation Station (closest to the Main Stage), the Lagoon Relaxation Station (southernmost waterfront tent) and the Coastal Relaxation Station (northernmost waterfront tent).
In line with Manatee Lagoon’s commitment to conservation, guests can download and access the ManateeFest 2023 mobile event app. This app
supports Manatee Lagoon’s environmental mission by reducing the need for paper materials at the festival. It serves as a one-stop shop for all ManateeFest needs by including an event schedule, festival map and more.
The app also has the online gift store with items for sale, including items that vendors will be selling at the in-person festival.
The online gift store will feature the commemorative ManateeFest 2023 shirt, which once again features an attractive marine-themed design from world-renowned artist and conservationist, Guy Harvey.
Manatee Lagoon partners with the Guy Harvey Foundation as they
collaborate with local and international organizations to conduct scientific research and host educational programs aimed at better understanding and conserving the ocean environment.
To stay informed and learn more about ManateeFest, please visit www.VisitManateeLagoon.com/ManateeFest. One week ahead of the festival, the ManateeFest 2023 app will be available for download.
