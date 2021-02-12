StatePoint - Flu season is here, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important than usual to take steps to avoid getting sick. Here are top tips to help your household stay healthy:
Wash hands regularly: Make sure every member of the household washes their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. This is especially important to do after getting home, before preparing food and after using the bathroom. Even with regular hand-washing, it’s still important to avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.
Guard against germs: Cold and flu viruses can survive on household
surfaces long enough for germs to spread.
However, cleaning surfaces with an effective disinfectant can help put a stop to germ transfer.
Load up on veggies: A nutritious diet can help keep you vital during flu season. Pack a range of immunity-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants into just one meal with a hearty stew of potatoes, carrots, green leafy vegetables, broccoli, beans and lentils.
Supplement your diet: Consider incorporating a dietary supplement into your family’s daily routine that contains vitamin C, zinc and other immunity-boosters.
Practice healthy habits: Getting regular exercise, staying hydrated and getting plenty of shut-eye are all proven ways to protect your health.
As COVID-19 continues to place demands on healthcare resources, staying protected against the flu is especially vital. Take steps to boost your immunity and stop the spread of germs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.