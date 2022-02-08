The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Florida residents on Wednesday, February 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST to kick off its 2022 national Educating America Tour.
The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health and caregiving experts.
To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Sessions and speakers during the AFA virtual conference will include:
• Genetic Studies in Alzheimer’s Disease: Pathway to Prevention and Treatment Across Ancestries – Brian W. Kunkle, Ph.D., M.P.H., Assistant Professor and Head of Genetic Epidemiology Division, Center for Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics (CGESG), John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics, Dr. John T. Macdonald Department of Human Genetics, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
• Cultural Awareness in Dementia Care– Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, SIFI, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services.
• Caregiver-Care Partner Relationships: Preventing Misunderstandings and Overcoming Communication Barriers – Christine L. Williams, DNSc, ARNP, PMHNP-BC, Professor Emeritus in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University.
There will also be a musical performance by Adele Jacobson, Certified Music Practitioner and President of Music in Medicine, Inc., a non-profit organization based in Citrus County.
For information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484.
Web chatting, available in more than 90 languages - www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page.
