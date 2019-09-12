Sunshine state residents are in for a special dolphin, seal, penguin, or reef experience! Now through December 23, 2019, Florida residents will enjoy up to 50% off animal encounter programs at Miami Seaquarium.
The Florida residents’ discount rate includes same day admission to the Park. Proof of Florida residency and advance reservations are required. In addition, Florida residents can purchase a Fun Day Ticket for $29.99 available online only. For info - www.miamiseaquarium.com/flresident or to make a reservation please call (305) 365-2501.
Experience firsthand the park’s unique animal encounter programs:
Seal Swim – Led by the park’s marine mammal training staff, Miami Seaquarium is the only attraction in the U.S. to offer this exceptional animal encounter. Guests will experience a 15-20 minute swim with harbor seals in the Park’s seal exhibit pool. Trainers will personally introduce participants to a seal and receive hugs, kisses, and take part in a fun training session with these inquisitive marine mammals. Prices as low as $85.
Dolphin Odyssey – A two-hour experience, which includes feeding, touching and learning about these magnificent animals plus the opportunity for a deep-water interaction with a dolphin. Guests must be at least 52 inches tall to participate in the program. Prices as low as $154.
Dolphin Encounter – This program allows guests to wade out into the pool and have a shallow water experience meeting the dolphins. The two-hour program features an educational seminar and the chance to feed and touch a dolphin as well as learn about dolphin training techniques. Dolphin Encounter participants must be at least five years of age and for those children under 9 years, an older sibling or adult must accompany the child as a participant. Prices as low as $84
Sea Trek Reef Encounter – An underwater helmet diving experience that allows guests to dive 15 feet below the surface of the water in the 300,000 gallon reef aquarium and be eye to eye with marine life such as colorful tropical fish, large groupers, lobsters, cownose stingrays and moray eels. Encounter can be experienced by non-divers, ages 10 and above – no certification or swimming skills are necessary. Prices as low as $79.
Penguin Encounter – Enjoy a unique interaction with one of the world’s most beloved birds, guests can experience African Penguins in an intimate setting. Participants must be at least five years of age, and children under 9 years, an adult must accompany the child as a participant. Participants 10-17 years of age can be accompanied by an adult as an observer. Florida resident participant rate is as low as $94.
