Despite coronavirus variants, Americans are still as keen as ever to travel and squeeze out the last bit of summer this Labor Day weekend. According to ValuePenguin’s recent survey, 4 in 10 travelers will be headed to Florida for their long weekend.
• Florida is the top Labor Day travel destination among those heading out-of-state. About 4 in 10 travelers (38%) are going to another state, with 12% traveling to Florida. California and New York are the next top vacation spots (both tied at 8%).
• One in 5 (20%) of Americans — 51 million — are traveling for Labor Day. Those most likely to travel include six-figure earners (32%), parents with kids under 18 (30%) and Gen Xers (25%).
• But 29 million (11%) have had to cancel plans (or had them canceled) due to delta variant concerns.
• Hotels and resorts are the most popular lodging choice among Labor Day travelers (44% will stay at one), beating out vacation rentals and staying with friends or family. As for how they’ll get there, most (70%) will drive while 23% will fly.
• Less than 40% of Labor Day travelers plan to mask up both indoors and outdoors during their trip. Instead, 27% will only wear a mask while indoors, 17% when required (such as on a plane) and 17% won’t wear one at all.
• Because you never know… 57% of Labor Day travelers insured their trip.
