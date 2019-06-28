Sorry Kids, Adults Only
• Fireworks are great family fun and entertainment, but they do burn very hot and are intended to be handled only by adults
• Never let children handle, play with or light any
fireworks
Follow the Laws: Use Common Sense
• Follow your local and state laws regarding the possession and use of fireworks, and use good common sense at all times in handling fireworks
• Read all directions, cautions, labels and warnings on each individual fireworks item to understand the product
performance and hazards
associated with the use of the item before you use it
Use Fireworks on a Hard Surface
• Always use fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface to insure the stability of the items.
o This is particularly important when using the taller items that produce a thrust upon ignition.
o Grass, gravel and sand
surfaces are not suitable for any item intended to be used
in an upright position
o If you are using fireworks on grass, gravel or sand, Phantom recommends that you lay down a strong piece of plywood for use as your hard, flat shooting surface
Use in a Clear, Open Area Away from the Audience
• Always keep the audience (particularly children) a safe distance from the launch or shooting site
o Light the fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, vehicles overhead obstructions and shrubbery
o A minimum clear distance of 35 feet for fountains and other ground-based items and 150 feet for aerial items is
recommended
o Avoid lighting your
fireworks in any area where there is dry grass, dry brush or any flammable items that could catch fire
o Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers; always use fireworks outdoors.
Use Care When Getting Lit (aka Lighting the Fireworks)
• Always light fireworks
products with an extended butane lighting device, a Phantom Pyro-Torch, a punk or a flare
o Light the fuse only on the tip
o Position
yourself as far from the product as possible and extend your arm out using the extended
lighting device; this method of lighting will keep you as far as possible from the fireworks item
One at a Time
• Light only one firework item at a time
• Certain products when ignited together, like sparklers, will have a tendency to flare up in an uncontrollable and dangerous manner
Have a Ready Source of Water Close By
• Have an
accessible fire extinguisher, water supply, hose or bucket of water nearby for
emergencies.
A connected hose
is best
o During any fireworks shoot there should always be one individual assigned as the
fireman, whose sole job it is to be at the ready, watch the
trajectories of the fireworks and be alert with a water source for emergencies
o Having a fireman is
especially important during dry conditions or when there is dried grass or brush in any close proximity to the shooting site
Windy Conditions
• Be cautious of lighting any fireworks during strong wind conditions
o Light fireworks with the
prevailing wind blowing away from the spectators
o If there is a wind shift
during the time you are lighting your fireworks, you should rearrange your shooting site to accommodate---- the wind shift or stop the shooting until the wind subsides
Be Careful With Fireworks Not Being Used
• It is important to use great care with fireworks not being used that are in the vicinity of your launch zone
o Sparks from active fireworks can ignite idle fireworks and cause injury
o Cover unused fireworks or put them in a sealed container to prevent sparks from active fireworks inadvertently igniting the idle ones
Storage and Disposal of Fireworks
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away and secure from children
o Dispose of fireworks
properly – dispose of them by thoroughly dousing them with water, then placing them in a sealed metal trash container keeping the trash container
outdoors
o Never store spent fireworks indoors
