With the cost of just about everything going up due to inflation, many families may opt for a staycation over the traditional out-of-town travel. UF/IFAS Extension experts suggest taking a closer look around your neighborhood for some ideas.
“There are plenty of options and activities right in and around your neighborhood, city, county and region from parks to libraries to facilities. All you have to do is dig a little for information,” said Brenda Marty-Jimenez, one of several UF/IFAS Extension agents throughout the state specializing in family and consumer sciences.
Here, Marty-Jimenez adds her top six strategies for inexpensive summer fun in this next UF IFAS Find Your Frugal series:
• Plan a family gathering. This as an opportunity for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to show the younger generation that fun doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. Just reuniting with family during generational get-togethers, activities and a meal prepared using old family favorite recipes can be the best event of all.
Shared traditional food combined with stories, games and scenes from photo albums can bring about a lot of fun, memories, smiles and laughter. What better legacy can be left behind, than family members remembering loved ones and their life journey together as a family?
• When was your last park visit? Consider visiting a local, county, state or national park and their associated facilities these last weeks of summer. Beautiful scenes, landscaping, facilities and experiences await you.
Local city parks can be free or sometimes charge a nominal entrance fee. My local park currently charges $1.50 per person. Burn some calories and have some relaxing time out in nature while exploring.
• Hike, bike, fish and hydrate. Whether you chose to bike or hike in your neighborhood or in a local park, enjoy your time absorbing some vitamin D and try to identify some native Florida plants, insects and wildlife. There are plenty of smartphone apps that allow you point, shoot and identify what you are finding. Don’t forget there are plenty of places to bring your fishing rod too.
• Just keep swimming. Local swimming pools and water parks are tons of fun and a great way to keep your cool. Most are staffed with lifeguards and safety personnel to keep you and your family safe. They are a lot less costly than highly attended and expensive theme parks. Costs can range from $6 to $9.50 per person. Prices are often reduced after 3 p.m. Seasonal and annual passes may be available. Call ahead or check their websites for pricing.
• Libraries are the best-kept secret. They have it all. Puppet shows, short plays, magician acts, craft activities and even a movie night, libraries aren’t just for books.
• Look for discounted activities. Some activities and events offer students, veterans, first responders, teachers, nurses, and active-duty military personnel free or reduced costs to museums, parks and tourist destinations in Florida. Are you a senior citizen? Check out AARP discounts and freebies for seniors.
