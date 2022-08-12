Public pools are a great way to cool off with family and friends. The pool at Roby George Park (201 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030) is free to use for Homestead residents. Those who live outside of City limits will be charged $2.

Pool Hours - Monday through Friday, 3 pm – 7 pm and 10 am – 6 pm on weekends. Capacity is 50 people at a time in 45 minute session.