Rufus and Stephanie (Bullard) Ferguson, formerly of Perrine, celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary. They were married in Miami on June 30, 1973, by Rev. John A. Ferguson.
Rufus, a graduate of Killian High and the University of Wisconsin had a career in Professional Football, Automobile Franchise Operations, Advertising, Sales and Management in Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, and
Maryland.
Stephanie, a graduate of Palmetto High, the University of Miami, Antioch University Law School, and George Washington University, had a career in Technology, Public Administration and Law. She was employed at IBM and Burroughs Corporations, and as an Attorney in the Government of the District of Columbia, including General Counsel of the DC Dept. of Human Resources.
The couple have one son, 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhädi Bullard Ferguson, and two grandchildren.
To celebrate, the couple will cruise home to Miami, then on to Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Colombia, Aruba, and Curacao.
