Feeding South Florida® – the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida – is excited to announce that Leila M. an 11th grader from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, is the winner of the Fourth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition.
Elementary, middle and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties were invited to participate in the Fourth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition for the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on one of Feeding South Florida's semi-trailer truck wrap – a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida for one year. All artwork was displayed during a Gallery Night where winners were announced. Then recently, the truck was revealed at a celebration held at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
The art competition is part of Feeding South Florida’s “Summer Hunger Ends Here” initiative, designed to raise the awareness and funds necessary to end summer hunger for kids in South Florida.
Summer months are some of the most difficult times for South Florida families because when school is not in session, kids don’t have access to free or reduced-price school meals. In South Florida alone, more than 300,000 kids rely on free or reduced meals during the school year.
Seeking to help fill the void of school meals, Feeding South Florida is a proud sponsor of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to kids at Summer BreakSpots, pop-up pantries in low-income communities.
