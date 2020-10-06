Thinking of Fall foods seems to be on everyone’s mind these days. Pumpkin, Caramel, Maple, Apple, and Candy Corn are some of the flavors that come to mind. Candy corn has been around since we were all can remember and is probably one of the things we love eating in Fall.
We decorated our 1-2-3-4 cake with Candy Corn to give this recipe a festive Fall look.
The recipe for the cake is an old family cake recipe passed down from generation to generation.
The ingredients for this cake are some that we all usually have on hand.
This cake can be made in 13x9 pan or either 3-9 inch cake pans.
Frost it with this very yummy and easy to mix up frosting recipe that everyone will love.
Our Rib recipe is one I have prepared and shared over the years and enjoy making it this Fall time of year. For sure you will be cooking and serving them often, they are that good!
Candy Corn 1-2-3-4 Cake
1 cup butter
2 cups white sugar
3 cups sifted all-purpose flour or cake flour
4 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cream butter and sugar with mixer till fluffy. Sift together flour,salt, and baking powder.
Add eggs to creamed butter mixture one at a time and beat well. Add the sifted flour baking powder and salt mixture alternately with milk. Mix well. Mix in vanilla extract.
Bake in greased and floured either 9 x 13 pan for 40 minutes or 3-9 inch cake pans for 20 to 25 minutes or until cake test done in center. Cool.
Chocolate Frosting
One stick softened butter
2/3 cup cocoa powder
One (32) ounce box
powdered sugar
1/3 to 1/2 a cup canned milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
With mixer cream butter, add cocoa powder, powdered sugar and milk. Add vanilla extract.
Mix until desired spreading consistency, you might need to add a little bit more milk to make recipe spreadable. Frost cooled cake.
Decorate top of cake with candy corn and bottom of cake tray with candy corn. Decorative and festive for any age!
Yummy Oven Baby Back Ribs
Two flats ribs
Four bay leaves, crumbled
One onion, sliced
One jar barbecue sauce of your choice
2 cups water
Play ribs in roaster pan. Crumble bay leaves on top of ribs, and then slice onion onto leaves. Pour on barbecue sauce.
Pour 2 cups of water around ribs. Cover. Bake at 350° for two hours or until fork tender. Tender and good! For the outdoor griller, the same recipe can be made on the grill just as easy.
