We celebrate the 4th of July to commemorate our Declaration of Independence.
On this day of celebration we like to enjoy barbecues, picnics, parades, and evening fireworks.
Family and Friends come together with great foods. We wanted to share with our readers our 4th of July cool, colorful salads that can be served with just about any barbecue entree.
Decorating with colors of Red, White, and Blue, are the colors of our flag. Enjoy this special day!
Lady Liberty Salad
3 cups fresh Spinach
1 cup fresh Blueberries
1 cup fresh sliced Strawberries
1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds or pistachios
Dressing: 1 Lemon juiced
6 tablespoons Coconut milk
3 tablespoons Olive Oil
2 tablespoons honey
Whisk together lemon juice, coconut milk, olive oil, and honey. Toss together Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries,cheese and nuts with dressing. Serve.
Fresh Corn and Cucumber Salad
4 cups fresh Yellow Corn
cooked and cut off cob
2 cups Fresh sliced Cucumber
1/2 cup fresh chopped Basil
1/3 cup fresh chopped Chives
Dressing:
1/2 cup fresh Lemon juice
1/2 cup Lite Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
Whisk together Lemon juice, Olive Oil, Basil, Chives, Salt and Pepper. Toss dressing lightly into Corn and Cucumbers. Chill and Serve. Cool, refreshing and Delicious!
Red, White, and Blue Salad
4 cups Watermelon cut into bite size squares
8 ounces Feta Cheese cut into bite size squares
1/2 cup Fresh Basil chopped
1 cup blueberries
Dressing:
3/4 cup Olive Oil
3 tablespoons Honey
1 Lemon juiced
1/4 cup Champagne Vinegar
Whisk together olive Oil, Honey, Lemon juice, vinegar. Toss lightly with Watermelon, Feta, and Basil. Chill and Serve.
