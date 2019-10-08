With The Halloween Holiday sneaking upon us, Pumpkin Season is officially here. The best part of Fall is getting excited about Pumpkin patch time. It seems every weekend in Fall whether it is selecting your costume for your ghost and goblins or picking out your favorite pumpkin to carve, we are all looking for an easy meal to prepare in advance. Our Herb Roasted Beer infused Chicken recipe is easy, affordable, and can be popped in the oven when you leave and ready when you return. A Fall dessert of Pecan Pie Bars are a thick buttery shortbread crust topped off with a sweet filling and crunchy pecans.
Herb Roasted, Beer Infused Chicken
1 whole chicken
1 opened, half-full can of beer, room temperature,
or a white wine may be used.
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary sprigs
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 stick of butter
Rack available at local home shop to stand Chicken on.
Rinse chicken, remove giblets and pat dry. Season outside of chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder. Place butter between the skin and the breast of the chicken.
Place the sprigs of rosemary in the room temperature beer and place bottom of chicken on rack.
Veggies
2 lbs baby red/ white Potatoes, quartered
2 tablespoons Kosher Salt
3 sprigs Rough Chopped fresh rosemary
4 sprigs Rough Chopped fresh thyme
1 bag Baby carrots
Olive oil
Toss diced potatoes with olive oil,salt, rosemary and thyme. Add carrots. Place veggies around the bottom of the chicken.
Roast in a 400 degree oven until internal temperature of chicken is 165 degrees.
(Time is dependent on size of chicken) approximately
1 to 1/2 hours.
Pull chicken out and allow to rest for 15 mins before slicing chicken.
Pecan Pie Bars
Crust
3/4 cup butter,
room temperature
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
Filling
2/3 cup light brown sugar
1 1/2 cups corn syrup (light or dark)
4 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13x9 pan with foil. Spray with non stick coating.
To make crust: Mix together butter, sugar and flour. Mixture will be dry. Press in prepared pan and bake for 18 to 20 minutes until lightly golden.
To make filling: In bowl mix together sugar, corn syrup, eggs and vanilla. Add in flour and salt. Stir in pecans. Pour into mixture into top of hit crust. Bak 30 to 35 minutes until center is set. Cool before cutting.
