“I’m fine,” is a phrase Kelsey Voskamp, Colorado resident, used many times in her life while pushing through what she thought were just headaches. Like many others who are misdiagnosed or undertreated, Voskamp didn’t realize she experienced a neurological disease called migraine and didn’t know how to explain to her family, and even her doctor, how debilitating her migraine attacks were.
There are a variety of reasons why people with migraine are underdiagnosed and undertreated. Often times, people experiencing symptoms such as light and sound sensitivity, and nausea with a significant disabling headache don’t recognize it as migraine.
The next time you have a headache, remember to THINK, TALK and TREAT migraine, a simple algorithm to help guide conversations about the impact of migraine with your doctor:
THINK MIGRAINE - Migraine is more than a bad headache. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, it’s a complex neurological disease, typically characterized by severe throbbing, recurring pain that frequently occurs on one side of the head, and other extremely debilitating symptoms that can impact one’s ability to complete daily activities or are accompanied by sensitivity to light, and/or nausea.
If these are symptoms you experience, think migraine. Ask your doctor about migraine if your headaches have limited your ability to complete activities, if you’ve experienced nausea with a headache and/or are sensitive to light.
If you experience at least two of these symptoms with your headaches, there is a greater chance you might have migraine.
TALK MIGRAINE - Due to migraine, Voskamp sometimes has to miss work and shares with her doctor that she feels like she is not fully functioning because of symptoms that impact her day. A short discussion with your doctor can determine if you need medication(s) to help relieve headache attacks or reduce their frequency.
• Headaches limit your normal daily activities – especially if it has happened any day in the last three months
• You push through headache on a regular basis
• You are nauseated when you have a headache
• Light bothers you when you have a headache
TREAT MIGRAINE - Working with your doctor to treat migraine based on your individual symptoms can make all the difference. The level of migraine treatment that your doctor recommends depends on impact to daily activities:
• If you have headache accompanied by impact on your daily activities, sensitivity to light, and/or nausea one or more days per month: acute treatment could be recommended.
• If you have headache accompanied by impact on your daily activities, sensitivity to light, and/or nausea four or more days per month: acute and preventive treatment could be recommended.
Following diagnosis of migraine, it’s important to treat early and effectively for best results, according to the American Headache Society.
For more information on the Think, Talk, Treat Algorithm and other tools and resources on migraine, visit ThinkMigraine.com.
