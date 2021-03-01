Eating healthy is important to all of us. Cooking and eating fresh vegetables
provide plenty of fiber and reduces the risk of sickness. Our local produce stands can help all of us to fill our plates with a bounty of fresh vegetables. Corn, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, squash, onions and cucumbers are just a few.
A totally vegetable meal is very common in the South. So, let’s all get out and enjoy all the beautiful South Florida vegetables that we can cook and eat!
Tip: Fresh fruit for dessert such as a dish of our local Strawberries will satisfy your sweet tooth for sure!
Old Fashioned Squash Casserole
6 to 8 yellow squash
1/3 cup chopped onion
Dash of salt and pepper
1/2 stick butter, melted
Two eggs beaten well
1/2 cup light or heavy cream
Eight saltine crackers ( use only saltines)
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Fresh Tomato Stack
4 to 6 medium ripe tomatoes
One, pound fresh mozzarella cheese sliced Fresh basil
6 tablespoons balsamic dressing either dark or white (recipe below)
Dressing:
2/3 cup light olive oil
1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar or dark balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons grainy mustard
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/4 cup chopped scallions
Process all ingredients in a processor or mixer and then chill. Drizzle over tomato stack.
Roasted Corn on the Grill with Herb Butter
6 to 8 ears of corn, shucked
One stick butter
1 teaspoon salt, pepper to taste
One clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh dill chopped or dried
1 teaspoon dry mustard
Combine butter, salt, garlic, pepper, dill and mustard in processor or blender and mix very well.
Rub corn with butter mixture.
Wrap corn with foil and grill.
