One of the many joys to living in South Florida, is our year-round growing season. Everything green and growing all year long.
In celebration and appreciation, the Upper Keys Garden Club showcases the unique and diverse gardening triumphs of five homes between mile marker 93 and 86 during their 41st annual Garden Walk.
The tour includes:
Villa Verde, mm 93, is home to a multitude of personalized gardens on six lots, with a variety of orchids, bromeliads, cactus and native plants, workstations, collected treasures, party spaces and a rustic trail leading to a lake at the back of the property. Truly unique and fun.
Native Oasis, mm 90, is a professionally managed property with a focus on hundreds of beautiful and unique native plants surrounding the main house, the conch house, the pool and the houseboat on a fabulous lagoon.
Keys Charmer, mm 89, is a delightful Keys conch house with beautiful details everywhere you look, including design and plantings.
“Our” Morada, mm 86, is a striking home on the water, with professional native plantings and palms throughout. Design inspiration for a spectacular statement home.
Casa de Palma, mm87, will show you the native beauty in a sea of green, with over 30 species of palms, stately trees and a gorgeous bay view.
Both avid and amateur gardeners can find inspiration for their home gardens while self-touring the properties on Saturday, February 19th. The event is rain or shine, 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35.00 day of the event.
The Francis Tracy Garden Center at mm94 bayside will also be hosting an art show, garden market with plants, crafts, artisan wares, and art work. Cousins Maine Lobster, as featured on Shark Tank, will be offering delicious wares from their food truck.
For information and to purchase tickets, go to – www.gardenclubupperkeys.org.
