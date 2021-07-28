It may be mid-summer, but back-to-school season is just around the corner. While the world is slowly returning to normal, it can be a hectic time for you and your kids. One of the biggest challenges is ensuring your kids maintain a healthy lifestyle. A CDC study shows that when kids have healthy habits, they tend to have high academic achievement and display better classroom behavior. When you encourage the proper habits, you can help your kids reach their full potential. To do so, make sure they:
Get quality and consistent sleep - Rest is vital for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. According to Abington Health, elementary school kids should get at least 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night, which can feel impossible on a hectic schedule. There are a few easy ways you can ease them into bedtime:
* Cutting out electronics one hour before bed
* Creating a bedtime routine
* Keeping their room at a cool temperature
Eat a healthy breakfast - Breakfast not only helps your child break their overnight fasting period; it also boosts their energy. That energy can help keep them full and focused throughout the day. A solid breakfast with a mix of whole grains, fruit and protein can give them the energy they need to do well in school.
Shine Bakehouse's pancake and muffin mixes are packed with plant-based proteins, allowing you to give your child a nutritional boost without the extensive meal prep. For the pancakes, all you need to do is add water to the mix, stir, pour, cook and serve. The muffins offer simple recipe prep as well.
Drink plenty of water - Keeping kids hydrated can significantly impact their health, especially if they're involved in sports or active when the weather is hot. According to a BBC Good Food report, children between ages 4 and 8 should drink approximately 5 glasses of water per day. If your child is between 9 and 13, girls around 6 cups and boys 7 cups a day.
Have nourishing snacks when working on assignments - Your child probably has homework and projects to work on after school. Having a snack that keeps them full and focused can help them tackle those projects with ease. Nutritional snacks can provide a natural source of energy, which is necessary for students of all ages. Shine Bakehouse has cookie, brownie, muffin and no-bake bar mixes to help you make delicious, better-for-you snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.