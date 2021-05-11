The Emmy and Gold Medal-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS.net), one of the nation’s leading youth music organizations, will bring their talents to Homestead with two free concerts, May 22, at the historic Seminole
Theatre.
The 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. performances are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, the Rotary Club of Homestead and the office of Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee.
The 1 p.m. show will be oriented towards families with children and feature popular Broadway and music themes as well as instrument demonstrations, while the 4 p.m. show will feature more classical music.
“We are thrilled to be able to perform in the Homestead-South Dade area,” said SFYS Executive and Music Director Marjorie Hahn. “We look forward to
performing at the Seminole Theatre. It’s a beautiful venue.”
Now in its 56th year, the SFYS has performed world-wide over the last five decades. In recent years they won a Gold Medal at the prestigious Heritage Music Festival in Washington, D.C. in 2017, performed at Carnegie Hall in 2018 and captured Gold at the Young Bohemian 2019 Music Festival in Prague, Czech Republic. They were also preparing for a musical exchange trip to
Uruguay and Argentina in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted travel. Once the pandemic cancelled live rehearsals the group began practicing and
rehearsing on ZOOM and eventually performed four on-line concerts, the third of which captured a local, prestigious Emmy.
In February, the SFYS performed their first live concert in more than a year, a highly successful outdoor performance at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
The event was sponsored, in part, by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade.
“We are proud to bring the Youth Symphony to our area and be joined in that
effort by our fellow civic-minded groups,” said Kiwanis Lt. Governor and Homestead Councilwoman Erica Ávila. “We hope our residents—particularly the children—will be inspired by this talented group of young musicians.”
SFYS program is sponsored through support from the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Miami Dade County Mayor and County
Commissioners, Children’s Trust, Miami Dade County Office of Management and Budget, State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Kirk Foundation, Publix Charities, Louis C. Skinner Foundation, and Nancy Friday Foundation.
Due to COVID restrictions, a limited number of tickets will be available to the
public, beginning May 10, https://www. seminoletheatre.org/buy-tickets-here .
