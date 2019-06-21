The Seminole Theatre Players have announced their plans for more upcoming Broadway-style musicals this summer with the productions of Tim Rice & Elton John’s Aida and the Disney classic The Little Mermaid. The Players’ shows have become audience favorites locally and turned into the largest events of the summer in South Dade.
Two years ago, the Seminole Theatre Players embarked on their first production, producing a production of the Broadway musical Hairspray in the summer, what was considered the worst time of year for an event. The production was a success both artistically and at the box office, playing to over 2,300 patrons and providing the Seminole Theatre with its first true sell out performances.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect for our first Jr Players production” recounts Seminole Theatre Executive Director Mickey McGuire, “but I thought the young people did a fantastic job and the community really turned out.” The production was another success, selling approximately 1,700 tickets over one weekend.
The Players expect their upcoming summer series will be another success. Winner of four 2000 Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love. “It’s a show that may not have the household name of some of the other musicals, but I think will surprise people with the music from Elton John, the elaborate dances, and the depth of the story” Says McGuire, who will also be directing Aida. The show opens this week on Friday, June 21, and runs 6 performances through Sunday, June 30. Aida has the same creative team as last year’s smash hit In the Heights with Tony Seepersad (musical director) and Tiffany Hosch (choreographer) joining McGuire again, and the show expects to capture the same excitement that brought sell-out audiences last summer.
Following that will be the production of The Little Mermaid. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."
All tickets to both productions are just $15. Tickets can be found at www.SeminoleTheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 North Krome Ave, Homestead, FL, open Tues-Sat 12:00-6:00pm. The Seminole Theatre is the Historic Performing Arts Center of downtown Homestead.
