Looking back in my recipe file from many years ago, I remembered a recipe that everyone loved, it’s called Spaghetti Pie. Have you ever heard of a pie crust made out of spaghetti? That’s what you’ll discover when you prepare Spaghetti Pie. The crust is formed with cooked spaghetti in a pie plate.
The filling starts with a layer of ricotta cheese thats topped off with a ground meat sauce mixture. You can make your own sauce homemade, or you can use ready-made sauce, either works well. It’s delicious!
Serve with a festive green side salad and a yummy dressing on top.
Perfect week night dinner. Great for leftovers!
Spaghetti Pie
Crust: the crust is made with spaghetti noodles mixed with eggs and cheese.
6 ounces spaghetti should be about 3 1/2 cups after cooked
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Two eggs well beaten
Stir butter into hot spaghetti. Stir in Parmesan cheese and eggs. Form spaghetti mixture into a crust in a Pam sprayed 9 inch pie plate. Spread ricotta cheese onto spaghetti crust leaving edge with just noodles showing. Set aside.
For meat mixture:
1/2 small onion diced
1 pound ground chuck or sirloin
1 teaspoon garlic
Half a teaspoon of salt half and a teaspoon of pepper
12 ounces of tomato sauce, making sure it’s not watery
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese for top
In skillet cook ground meat, onion, and garlic until tender and meat is brown. Drain off excess fat. Stir in 12 ounces of sauce. Turn meat mixture into spaghetti crust. Bake in oven uncovered at 350° for 30 minutes. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top. Bake 10 more minutes longer until cheese melts and is lightly browned. Cut like a pie to serve. Wonderful!
Best Green Salad
4 to 6 cups Romain lettuce
One cucumber sliced thin
8 or more Pepperoncini Greek Peppers
1/2 cup garbanzo beans drained
1 cup black olives, green olives, or about 10 caper berries
1 small scallion, sliced very thin
Prepare Romain lettuce cutting into small pieces. Arrange on top ofblettuce cucumber sliced thin,bpepperoncini, garbanzo beans, olives and scallion. Serve with our salad dressing, below.
Romano Salad Dressing
1/2 cup light olive oil
1/2 cup flavorless vegetable oil such as canola
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
3 cloves garlic, minced and mashed
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese, grated fine
Place all of the above ingredients in a blender or processor and blend. Store in a glass jar in refrigerator and shake before serving.
Chill before serving. This recipe was given to me by a sweet friend a few years ago and we have enjoyed it. I know you will also. This salad dressing tastes better the longer it sits. Try to make it at least 12 hours before serving.
