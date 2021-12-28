StatePoint - Because many service members and military families don’t have the opportunity to be with their loved ones in person, the holiday season can be especially difficult time of year.
If you’re wondering how you can help bring a little piece of home to service members stationed around the world, check out these easy ideas from the USO.
• Give back: Use the USO Wishbook, an alternative giving catalog that offers military supporters a way to send a heartfelt symbolic gift to a loved one while directly benefitting troops and their families. Visit usowishbook.uso.org to learn how your symbolic gifts can help bring comfort to troops and their families.
• Ride: Whenever you use the ride share app Lyft, you can opt in for their Round Up & Donate program. This setting automatically rounds your payment up to the nearest dollar, and the difference is donated to the nonprofit of your choice. Consider selecting the USO to automatically support the organization as you get around town.
• Connect: Boost the morale of military members and make them smile through Campaign to Connect, which makes it easy to send messages of thanks to service members. Kind words can go a long way.
• Shop: You can give back every time you shop on Amazon by shopping via AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com, login, select the USO as your charity, and 0.5% of your eligible purchases will be donated to the organization.
To learn more about other ways you can help deliver care, comfort and connection to troops this season and beyond, visit uso.org/holidays and uso.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.