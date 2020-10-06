Wreaths Across America (WAA), in close partnership with the Mobile Giving Foundation and AT&T Veterans, is expanding its successful 2019 pilot “text-to-donate” campaign. Donors wanting to support the WAA program at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery located at 27100 Old Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL will be able to make this year’s tax-deductible contributions through text messages.
“I haven’t been volunteering for Wreaths Across America long, in fact last year was my first year.” Recalls Olvin Navas, an AT&T veteran volunteer. “All I remember is that feeling I got when I looked around and saw that we didn’t have enough wreaths for every soldier. I don’t ever want to have that feeling again, and I can only imagine how their loved ones felt when their hero wasn’t remembered with a wreath. This year we worked extra hard to make sure no one feels like that again, by convincing AT&T veterans to expand their “Text to Donate” program to Florida, so that people can offer their help from the comfort and safety of their own home.”
To sponsor a wreath, all you need to do, is text WREATH30 to 20222 to help Palms Woodlawn Cemetery reach its ultimate goal of 1,200 wreaths. So far in 2020, there isn’t one wreath sponsored.
Each individual $15 sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero with the hope that all veterans at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery can be honored this
December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
A one-time donation of $15.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill each time the keyword is used, you may donate up to $100 in 30 consecutive days. All donations must be authorized by the account holder.
You do not need to have AT&T as your cellular carrier to “Text-to-Donate” to Wreaths Across America; however, your local carrier may apply charges. No portion of any amount donated is held by participating wireless providers. Donations are passed through at 100% back to Wreaths Across America. All mobile users can obtain a tax receipt for donations made via text message by
visiting: http://mobilegiving.org/tax-receipt/.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for
placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide
(including South Florida National Cemetery) and offers other programs throughout the calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.