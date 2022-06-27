We are all looking for good Summertime recipes to serve when we are in a hurry and company is just around the corner. Refreshing and easy dishes are the way we would like to start these warm Summer months. Our chicken and broccoli dish is a wonderful delicious combination of fresh ingredients with a twist. This recipe can be made in advance and baked the day your company is arriving. A delicious Summertime dessert is our Watermelon Pie.
It has always been enjoyed and loved by all. It is a yummy and different dessert with a wonderful flavor to taste when you bite into that crunchy piece of watermelon that is hidden in the pie. I have shared this recipe before, it is a festive and fun conversation addition to any meal. On a hot day our Watermelon Lemonade is just the beverage you can serve made with simple, fresh ingredients. Happy Summer!
Summertime Chicken and Broccoli
2 (10) ounce packages frozen chopped broccoli or one small head fresh broccoli cut into small bite size broccoli florets ( I prefer fresh broccoli) you can use either
4 whole chicken breast, cooked and cut into bite size pieces
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup half-and-half
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 heaping tablespoon cooking sherry
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 sleeve Ritz crackers crushed
Place broccoli in bottom of 13 x 9“ casserole. Top with cooked cut up chicken. Set aside. In a bowl mix together cheese, mayonnaise, cream of chicken soup, half-and-half, juice of half lemon, sherry and curry powder. Spoon over top of chicken. Sprinkle crushed Ritz crackers on top.
Bake 350° for 30 minutes.
Strawberry Watermelon Pie
One package 3 ounce sugar-free Strawberry Jell-O
1/4 cup boiling water
1 (16) ounce frozen Cool Whip topping
2 cups diced seeded watermelon
1 (9) inch graham cracker crust pie shell. In a bowl dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Cool to room temperature.
Fold in whipped topping, then add diced watermelon. Spoon into Pie crust and chill two hours before serving. Delicious, pink, very easy, and Summertime cool.
Watermelon Lemonade
4 cups chopped watermelon
1 1/2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
6 cups water
1/2 cup white sugar
In a blender combine all ingredients and blend well. Serve over chilled ice. Easy and refreshing!
