Spring is here which means longer days, early sunrises and an air of good cheer for all of us. Trying out new and easy recipes for your family is always helpful before preparing and serving them to your guest. Fresh fish is a good twist to add to your Springtime menu. Our Parmesan Fish Fillets can be made with either fresh or frozen fish of your choice. Suggestions are snapper, grouper or other favorite fillets. A colorful and delicious side dish to serve with your Parmesan Fish is Chilled Asparagus Vinaigrette. The combination of these two dishes are refreshing and will spark your taste buds!
Parmesan Crusted Fillets
2 pounds Grouper, Snapper or other fish fillets
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 1/2 tablespoons grated onion
Dash of hot pepper sauce
Place fish fillets in baking dish. In a bowl mix together sour cream, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, grated onion, salt and hot pepper sauce. Spoon mixture evenly on top of fish fillets. Bake uncovered 350° oven for 25 to 30 minutes. I garnished top to serve with capers and sliced radishes for color. A great recipe!
Chilled Asparagus Vinaigrette
1- pound asparagus
Blanch asparagus for three to four minutes, drain and cool.
Mix together:
1/3 cup tarragon vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped green onion
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
Spoon mixture over chilled asparagus and marinate for several hours. Arrange on serving tray and garnish with fresh lemon slices. Cool, delicious and different! A Springtime favorite.
Springtime Lemon Pie
Graham Cracker Pie Crust
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup butter melted
In a bowl mix together crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Spoon evenly into 9 inch pie pan and bake in preheated oven 375 degrees for 8 minutes. Cool and set aside.
Lemon Filling
1-8 ounce Cool whip
2/3 cup boiling water
1 cup “ ICE” cold water
1-3 ounce box Lemon Jello
1 Lemon zested
Extra cool whip to top off with when serving
Boil 2/3 cup water. Remove from heat and add zest and jello to boiling water. Stir until jello is dissolved. Add cold ICE water and stir until mixture begins to thicken. Fold in cool whip. Refrigerate mixture for 15 to 20 minutes until it starts to set. Mixture will be pourable. Pour into Graham cracker crust shell. Refrigerate for at least 4 to 5 hours or overnight to thicken. To serve top off with a dollop of cool whip and lemon wedge. Very Spring and worth the trouble to chill it that long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.