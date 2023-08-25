With our busy schedules, trying to find a recipe that you can cook everything in one pan or in a casserole dish, put it in the oven and walk away is what we all would love to do. A Pasta Bake is the answer. You can put it in one pan, bake it in the oven and when you come back, you have a delicious dinner to serve to family and friends. This is a quick and easy meal to prepare. Just add a salad or bread and you have a complete yet simple meal. Banana Pudding Pie is a yummy dessert to serve anytime. Another quick and tasty treat to add to any dinner or to serve anytime of day. Honestly, it is wonderful and easy. Banana Pudding Pie is just the answer for your Banana Pudding lover. It is a simple dessert that puts a shortcut on your regular recipe.
Easy Pasta Bake
16 ounce pasta penne or bow tie
1 (14.5)ounce chicken broth
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
1 (20) ounce jar marinara sauce
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven 400°
Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with Pam. Line bottom of pan with pasta evenly. Pour chicken broth over pasta. Mix together salt, pepper, garlic, Italian herb seasoning, and marinara sauce. Pour over pasta. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top evenly. Cover with foil and bake 40 to 45 minutes. Remove foil and brown lightly on top if needed.
Putting a twist on this: brown 1 pound of ground chuck or ground Turkey and add to marinara sauce mixture. Pour on top of pasta and cover with cheese and bake as directed. Wonderful!
Banana Pudding Pie
1 (9) inch pie crust baked and chilled
2 cups chopped or crumbled vanilla wafers
2 bananas sliced
1 (8) ounce Cool Whip divided
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 small box instant banana pudding
Bake 1 (9) inch pie crust according to package directions set aside to cool.
Mix together 1 1/2 cups whole milk with one small box instant banana pudding. Chill until slightly thickened. Fold in half of cool whip from carton into pudding. Fold in crumbled vanilla wafers. Slice bananas and place on bottom of cooled pie crust. Spread evenly pudding mixture on top of bananas. Chill pie. Decorate top if you like and serve remaining cool whip on individual slices when serving your guest. I have also substituted the pie crust with a graham cracker crust. It is just as delicious!
