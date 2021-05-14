We all seem to have one thing in common with our busy lives and that is to save time in the kitchen. Even with some of us still working from home we are always looking for an easy recipe to serve our families. Our crockpot Lasagna is an easy recipe with just a little bit of preparation time and a tasty meal to feed your family. A delicious chocolate dessert that can also be made in the crockpot is a recipe you will want to repeat. It is a delightful Chocolate Cake made for any Chocolate lover. Just add vanilla ice cream or whipped cream on top. Or why not both? It is just gooey and good for sure!!
Easy Lasagna in the crockpot
1 pound ground beef, chuck, or sirloin
2 (24) ounce pasta sauce (any brand) or homemade sauce
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning or fresh herbs of basil,
oregano, thyme chopped and mixed together to equal 2 teaspoons.
One (15 ounce)container whole milk ricotta cheese
2 cups Mozzarella cheese, divided
2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, divided
2 eggs beaten
12 uncooked lasagna noodles (not oven ready brand)
Brown meat until cooked. Drain. Stir in 3 cups pasta sauce, and herbs. Set aside. Mix together eggs, ricotta cheese, one cup of mozzarella cheese, 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Spray side of crockpot with Pam. Spread one cup sauce in bottom of crockpot. Top with 4 noodles, uncooked, breaking noodles to fit pot. Spread 1/2 of meat mixture on top of noodles, top 1/2 of cheese mixture on top. Repeat layers once. Place
remaining noodles on top. Pour remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheese. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.
So easy. Serve with a salad of your choice.
Chocolate Crockpot Cake
Cake:
One cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup white sugar
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup whole milk
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
1/2 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups hot water
Spray crockpot with Pam.
For Cake:
Mixed together flour,sugar, cocoa powder, and baking powder in a bowl. Add milk butter, and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Pour into a greased crockpot.
For Topping:
Mixed together sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder. Sprinkle evenly over batter.
Pour hot water on top of the batter and topping.
Do not stir this. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours. Chocolate goodness!
Serve with whip cream or ice cream.
Tip: If you have any fresh herbs in your garden use them if you can they will make your recipe taste even better and are great to have around for soups, stews, and salads also.
