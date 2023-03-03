With our warm weather already here thoughts of something delicious to prepare that is Springtime and sweet comes to mind. There is nothing better than to start your morning off with a rich moist slice of banana bread topped off with Strawberry Cream Cheese. Juicy sweet strawberries are in locally now, and could be evenly spooned over your banana bread when serving. As most of us know there are many varieties of Banana Pudding recipes. This one is different and sinfully sweet. It’s a perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy pudding mixture, and crunchy vanilla wafers. Just put it together, chill and serve. So easy. You can serve it for lunch, dinner or anytime. If you take it to an event there will not be any left over for sure.
Strawberry Cream Cheese
1 (8) ounce cream cheese softened
3/4 cup diced fresh strawberries
2 tablespoons white sugar
Place strawberries and sugar in a food processor, blend until combined. Add the cream cheese and pulse several times until fully combined with the strawberry mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
It will be soft and spreadable right away and it will firm up in your refrigerator. You can spread this on bagels, toast,muffins, or your moist banana bread. When serving sprinkle a few fresh strawberries on your bread.
Creamy Banana Pudding
3 cups cold milk
1 large package instant vanilla pudding mix (5) ounce
1 can sweetened condensed milk (14) ounce
1 carton cool whip (8) ounce size
1 box vanilla wafer cookies (16) ounce
5 to 6 bananas sliced ( more if you prefer)
In a large bowl mix together milk and instant vanilla pudding according to package directions. Place in refrigerator for just a few minutes for pudding to set. Add to pudding when set, one can condensed milk. Fold in condensed milk. Fold in one carton Cool Whip. In bowl or container you are serving your pudding from, layer vanilla wafers then bananas, then putting mixture. Continue with layers. You can top it off with a few crushed cookies or a little whipped cream. Chill. A simple old-fashioned dessert that is creamy and sure to be the highlight of your dessert table.
Moist Banana Bread
1 1/2 cups mashed ripe bananas
2/3 cup white sugar
1/2 cup buttermilk
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 eggs beaten
2 2/3 cup Bisquick baking mix
Mixed together first five ingredients blending well. Add in baking mix. Blend well. Pour into greased and floured loaf pan. Bake 350° 50 to 60 minutes.
Test center to see if done. Cool and serve. This banana bread freezes nicely.
Tip: you cannot freeze banana pudding.
