The Drink Safely Miami campaign, which leverages social media ads and the website drinksafely.miami with the goal to raise awareness of the dangers associated with drink spiking and provide preventative measures to the community, is going strong two months after its launch.
The campaign, a partnership between the Del Rey family and the Miami-based non-profit Survivors' Pathway, was launched in April 2023, in recognition of National Alcohol Awareness Month. Two months later, the website has received over 7,000 visits.
The campaign has also been featured in Florida International University’s Caplin News. The FIU story can be seen at: https://caplinnews.fiu.edu/drink-safely-miami-drink-spiking-awareness/
Drink spiking refers to the addition of alcohol or drugs to someone's beverage without their knowledge or consent and is often undertaken with the intent of facilitating assault or theft. Countless individuals fall prey to these practices, with tens of millions of people being assaulted annually.
Alcohol remains the top substance of choice among assailants who engage in substance-facilitated assault, closely followed by prescription drugs with tranquilizing effects.
"We are proud to see that this effort to keep our community safe has taken off. We recognize the seriousness of drink spiking and firmly believe that this campaign is an opportunity for us to give back to the community," said Julio Del Rey.
“Drink spiking is a very serious concern for our organization, as it could lead to violence, abuse, kidnapping and even human trafficking,” said Francesco Duberli, Chief Executive Officer of Survivors’ Pathway, a non-profit organization that provides support to victims of various kinds of abuse. “We are delighted to be a part of this informational campaign.”
The campaign comprises a series of social media advertisements targeting areas where young people gather, including college and university campuses, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs throughout Miami-Dade. The ads provide important information on how to stay safe and what actions to take if one suspects their drink has been tampered with.
Additionally, the ads direct viewers to the campaign's website, drinksafely.miami, where they can find more comprehensive information on drink spiking and preventative measures.
Visit drinksafely.miami, and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
