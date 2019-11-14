DIY your own centerpieces

PEEPS Marshmallow candies aren't only a tasty treat, but they're also an adorable addition to crafts and recipes! With seasonal marshmallow shapes such as Snowmen, Trees, Reindeer and
Gingerbread Men, the opportunities to craft are endless. This fun and festive centerpiece will adorn your table and be enjoyed by all of your guests this holiday season.
Items needed:
* 6x6" glass square vase
* Foam insert
* Faux or fresh greenery of your choice (evergreens, eucalyptus, etc.)
* Pine cones and berries
* Three 9ct packages of PEEPS
Marshmallow Trees
1. Stack PEEPS Marshmallow Trees around the inside of the vase, filling up the sides.
2. Cut the foam insert so it fits nicely at the bottom of the vase.
3. Add your greenery into the foam and arrange to your taste.
4. Add pine cones and berries as accent pieces to complete your centerpiece.
